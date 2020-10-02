Run for the Ta’s Ta’s takes a virtual turn this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Run for the Ta Ta’s, an annual race that raises money to help local breast cancer charities is taking place Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event that typically attracts close to 1,000 runners at Mayfaire Town Center will be different this year. The runners will have staggered start times and not all will cross the finish line at Mayfaire.
“The biggest difference in the race this year is most of the athletes will be participating virtually and you can still do that all weekend long on the Run for the Ta Ta’s website,” says Colin Hackman, owner of Go-Time, the company host the event. “You can download a virtual app that will track your progress for the 3.1 mile run.”
Participation in Mayfaire is limited.
“We do have a live in-person race at Mayfaire but there are only 50 people per wave on the course and unfortunately at this time we are sold out because of high demand but that’s great news for our local cancer charities that will be benefitting from this event.”
The fundraiser benefits Love is Bald, Pink Ribbon Project, and Going Beyond the Pink.
To register for the virtual event, click here.
