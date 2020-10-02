Regal theater at Mayfaire to reopen today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Regal Mayfaire and IMAX will reopen at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, Regal announced Friday morning.
“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests,” the company said in a news release.
Those safety measures can be found here.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that the state would move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday. This includes the reopening of movie theaters and bars under certain guidelines.
According to the Stone Theater website, the Pointe 14 theater anticipates “a reopening as early as November 2020.”
We are attempting to reach AMC Classic 16 to find out its reopening plans.
