Pender deputies search for man wanted in domestic-related assaults

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with the assaults of two women during a domestic-related incident early Friday morning.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Red Cross Street in the Atkinson community around 3 a.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect, 53-year-old William Dean Hewett, had left the scene before deputies arrived.
He’s believed to be in the Shallotte area of Brunswick County and may be reaching out to friends or family from there.
Deputies say he is likely driving a white Ford Econoline van with NC tags TAX-1155.
If you have any information regarding Hewett’s whereabouts, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212 or call your local law enforcement agency.
