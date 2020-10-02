First Alert Forecast: heavy fall vibes for October’s opening weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a stellar fall Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sun and clouds, low humidity levels, and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Northerly winds may gust to a frisky 15+ mph at times. Sunset is an ever-earlier 6:53 p.m. but a large waning gibbous moon will offer extra light through the evening.
Your weekend forecast is similarly autumnal and, overall, nice. Please note: a couple of 40s may mix with the 50s early Saturday, and shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 40% inland to 50% for Wilmington to 60% for the beaches and barrier islands.
New tropical storm development remains likely in the western Caribbean Sea as thunderstorms continue to congeal in the area. The next Atlantic Basin storm name is the third level of the Greek alphabet: Gamma. Regardless of development, steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. So, we will monitor it.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
