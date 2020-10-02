First Alert Forecast: heavy fall vibes for October’s opening weekend, shower risk Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a stellar fall Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sun and clouds, low humidity levels, and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Northerly winds may gust to a frisky 15+ mph at times. Sunset is an ever-earlier 6:53 p.m. but a large waning gibbous moon will offer extra light through the evening.
Your weekend forecast is similarly autumnal and, overall, nice. Please note: a couple of 40s may mix with the 50s early Saturday, and shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 40% inland to 50% for Wilmington to 60% for the beaches and barrier islands.
New tropical storm development remains likely in the western Caribbean Sea from newly formed Tropical Depression Twenty-five. The next Atlantic Basin storm name is the third level of the Greek alphabet: Gamma. Regardless of development, steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. So, we will monitor it.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.