To fight catalytic converter thefts, Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office to require permit to buy, sell precious metals

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to combat the increasing number of catalytic converter thefts in the county by requiring all buyers and sellers of precious metals to obtain a permit first.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can fetch a good price at scrap metal facilities.
“The permit requires the dealer and its employees to be registered with the sheriff’s office and to allow the sheriff’s office to inspect the business records of the business showing who has sold precious metals to the dealer,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone needing a permit to purchase precious metals should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
“We have had church vans, construction trucks, cars, and other items that have been targeted over the past several months," said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We hope that in implementing this statute that it will help us in combating this problem."
