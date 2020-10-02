Bars reopen in Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As North Caroline moved into Phase 3 at five o’clock on Friday, bars across the state could reopen after being closed since March.
Under Phase 3 bars are permitted to serve drinks outside at 30 percent occupancy.
Hadi Masri was the first person to order drinks at Jimmy’s in Wrightsville Beach.
“It is amazing finally being able to walk into this bar,” said Masri. “I’ve been waiting so long for this; it’s been 200 days now. It was just amazing walking in here and seeing all the people happy; it was great.”
The bar experience is very different; all drinks must be consumed outside while sitting down.
To be able to reopen Jimmy’s, owner Jimmy Gilleece converted his rear parking lot into an outdoor bar area.
“It’s a low occupancy number we can have, but we found a way to make it happen,” said Gilleece. “Our staff came together and worked together. It’s not paying back any debts or anything, but it’s getting us closer to where we need to be. And, at least my staff can make a little bit of money.”
Just down the road at Lagerheads, owner Jim Carter has been working to get the bar ready to reopen.
“We haven’t slept very much,” said Carter. “We’ve been working around the clock to get ready. We’re still finding out some things that we need to get done, but at least we’re open and it’s nice to see the crowd back.”
Bars may be allowed to open, but the concerns over COVID-19 are still around; however, that’s not stopping some from coming out.
“Obviously, there’s a worry,” said UNCW student Michela Bello. “But I’m a senior in college and kind of want to live my life. You know...take the risk and be with my friends.”
Still, under the governor’s order, bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m.
