Tillis, Cunningham take part in virtual Q & A at Wilmington Biz Conference and Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attendees at the 2020 Wilmington Biz Conference and Expo heard from the two leading candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina on the ballot in November.
Sen. Thom Tillis, the republican incumbent, and his democratic challenger Cal Cunningham both appeared in virtual question and answer sessions Thursday morning, answering questions posed by moderator Vicky Janowski of the Greater Wilmington Business Journal and by people attending the conference.
Sen. Tillis is running for a second term in the United States Senate. He was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2006, and served as Speaker of the House from 2011–2014. He is married with two adult children and two grandchildren, and he lives in Huntersville.
Cal Cunningham was elected to the North Carolina Senate in 2000, serving one term before volunteering for the U.S. Army Reserves following 9/11. He is an attorney, and lives in Raleigh with his wife and two teenage children.
