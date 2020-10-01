Sheriff’s office asking for assistance in larceny investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a larceny investigation.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 5110 S. College Road on Sept. 17.
If you recognize the person pictured below, you’re asked to contact Det. Fex-Overton at 910-798-4287. You can submit an anonymous tip by clicking here and referencing case number 2020-07430.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.