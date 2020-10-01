Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired call

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Thursday in the area of Calico Bay.
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the call came in around 12:10 p.m. and deputies responded to the 200 block of Calico Bay Road near Burgaw.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies are still investigating, according to the spokesman.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this report when we have additional information.

