No-kill shelter asking for votes to win $25,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws Place Animal Shelter is in the running for a $25,000 grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program.
Paws Place is a no-kill facility located in Winnabow. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and adopt unwanted and neglected dogs in our community.
Board member Peggy Durso says they want to use the money to help more animals.
“We are seeking to do that to expand our quarantine,” she said. "As you can imagine, it has been a really hard year for non profits having to cut back on my of the types of fund raisers that we normally do. "
Paws Place needs to be in the top 40 to win. The deadlines to vote is Friday.
Here is where you can go to vote: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2034461
You can vote up to 10 times a day.
