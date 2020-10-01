NHRMC Board of Trustees votes on the Asset Purchase Agreement for the proposed partnership with Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to approve the proposed asset purchase agreement with Novant Health. The vote was 16-1 in favor of the agreement; John R. (Rod) Andrew cast the dissenting vote.
The vote is the next-to-last hurdle before NHRMC could be taken over by Novant Health.
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, October 5 at 4 p.m. to consider and vote on the following:
- Asset Purchase Agreement between New Hanover County, NHRMC and Novant Health
- Use of net proceeds (which is included in the Asset Purchase Agreement as “Exhibit C” and referred to previously as “Exhibit D” in the approved Letter of Intent), which includes establishing a $1.25 billion community endowment to benefit residents and support the community
- Bylaws for a community endowment
- The termination of the lease between the county and NHRMC (if the Asset Purchase Agreement is approved, the current lease agreement between New Hanover County and NHRMC would terminate at closing, because properties and facilities being leased would be sold by the county, making the lease no longer relevant).
The public is invited to attend the County Commissioners' meeting at the New Hanover County Courthouse at 316 Princess Street, but capacity is limited because of COVID-19 regulations. The meeting can be viewed live on NHCTV.com and NHCTV’s cable stations: Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5.
On Tuesday the Partnership Advisory Group voted unanimously to move forward with the sale of the hospital.
