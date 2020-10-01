First Alert Forecast: gorgeous start to October, tropics coming back to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon to you and welcome to October! Enjoy a decent stretch of comfortable temperatures and low rain chances. Your First Alert Forecast for this Thursday features bright sunshine amid seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will grow into the upper 70s with lows falling to the upper 50s. Great nights ahead to enjoy a meal outside or open up the windows - it will also be a great night to view the first full moon of the month, the Harvest moon!