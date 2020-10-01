First Alert Forecast: gorgeous start to October, tropics coming back to life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday afternoon to you and welcome to October! Enjoy a decent stretch of comfortable temperatures and low rain chances. Your First Alert Forecast for this Thursday features bright sunshine amid seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will grow into the upper 70s with lows falling to the upper 50s. Great nights ahead to enjoy a meal outside or open up the windows - it will also be a great night to view the first full moon of the month, the Harvest moon!
A moisture starved front will arrive from the northwest tonight basically shifting winds from the south to north. Expect cooler afternoon highs in the lower 70s Friday and into the weekend. Rain chances will be very low with one exception: an ocean trough of low pressure has a chance to focus a higher coverage of showers onto the Cape Fear Region late Sunday or early Monday.
After a break from talking about the tropics, there are two areas to mention. New storm formation remains unlikely through Friday but, by the weekend, thunderstorms will have had a chance to converge in the Caribbean Sea. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the northwest Caribbean Sea and could become a tropical depression or storm over the weekend.
Also, a tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles has low odds for tropical development through the weekend as it moves westward. Gamma is the next storm name. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation - right now there is no direct or immediate threat to the Carolinas.
