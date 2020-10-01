Two hurt in plane crash in Nichols, crews say

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Crews responded to a plane crash that left two people hurt in Nichols Thursday night, according to authorities.
Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 9 and Norton Road for an aircraft down call at 8:08 p.m.
Casey said crews found a single-engine plane in a heavily-wooded area, and help the two people on board at the site of the crash.
He added both occupants of the plane are being taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
HCFR said the Loris Fire Department aided on the call, and the Horry County Police Department is also on the scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.