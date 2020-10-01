Coastal Horizons marks 50th anniversary with virtual forums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons, which provides substance abuse, crisis intervention, justice, and wellness services to persons in need, celebrated its fiftieth anniversary this month.
The nonprofit, which started in 1970 with just two employees, has grown to serve 57 of North Carolina’s 100 counties and now employs 600 professionals.
To mark the organization’s anniversary, Coastal Horizons will host a series of monthly virtual forums.
The first is Friday, October 2, 2020 at noon EST and features Coastal Horizons President & CEO, Margaret Weller-Stargell, and its founder, Flo Stein-Bolton. The discussion will be moderated by WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski.
The three will discuss the history of the group, which started as a small committee formed in response to the drug crisis, and how it grew to the nonprofit it is today.
To register for the forum, please go to https://secure.everyaction.com/52COwSJo7Uu6TVKQ12TlIw2.
It will also be streamed live on the Coastal Horizons Facebook Page.
