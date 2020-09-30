UNCW hosts 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Conference.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is hosting their 2nd Annual Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Colloquia Friday and Saturday.
“I feel like this event is going to be very helpful for our community,” said Dr. Ulku Clark, a Professor of Management Information Systems at UNCW.
The one-day event is on Saturday, Oct. 3, but this year, there are workshops taking place the day before.
“We have a couple of free workshops taking place virtually,” said Dr. Clark. “These are offered by our industry partners. They are hands-on education, hands-on training for cybersecurity issues.”
On Saturday, there will be three keynote speakers including an interview between the Vice President of Global Security for Microsoft and Dave Bittner who is the producer and host of the CyberWire podcast.
“The keynote speakers will be followed by some networking events and then we will have about 11 different speakers talking about various different cybersecurity topics like ransomware, how to handle cybersecurity for small-medium sized businesses, and that sort," said Dr. Clark.
There will also be two panels: one on apprenticeships and internships. Dr. Clark says those are vital
Last year, there was a fee to attend the event, but since it’s 100% virtual, it is free to attend. Everyone in the community is encouraged to do so. Dr. Clark says that’s because cybersecurity is needed everywhere and it’s everyone’s responsibility.
“Cybersecurity is everybody’s job,” said Dr. Clark.
For more details or to register for the conference, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.