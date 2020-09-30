Trump billboard in Wilmington appears to violate federal law, billboard owner working to fix problem

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A political billboard in Wilmington that reads “Wilmington for Trump 2020” appears to be in violation of federal campaign laws. The billboard in question is visible from Third Street, and is located almost adjacent to the newly installed ‘Black Lives Do Matter, End Racism Now’ art installation.
However, it is missing one important piece of information – a disclaimer telling residents who paid for the sign.
While the billboard in question simply has three words and numbers on it, the Federal Election Commission has strict rules in place for communications for political candidates.
Federal law requires campaign communications such as billboards, mailers, television and radio ads provide a disclaimer stating who paid for the advertising, and whether or not the messaging is endorsed by a candidate.
The billboard in Wilmington does not do this at this time, however, the owner of the billboard itself said he is working on updating the sign to bring it into compliance.
There is actually a disclaimer at the bottom of the sign that reads ‘Paid for by,’ however, the name has been painted over and is not legible.
This is in apparent violation of the FEC rules that reads, “Disclaimers must be ‘clear and conspicuous’ regardless of the medium in which the communication is transmitted. A disclaimer is not clear and conspicuous if it is difficult to read or hear, or if its placement is easily overlooked.”
Will Knecht, the Chairman of the New Hanover County GOP said the billboard was not paid for by his organization but a private individual.
He was not able to provide the name of the individual.
The rules are clear, even when paid for by an individual, a disclaimer must be provided.
“Communications paid for by an individual, a group, a political committee, a corporation, or a labor organization, but not authorized by a candidate or a candidate’s campaign, must contain a disclaimer notice identifying who paid for the communication and indicating whether any candidate or candidate’s committee authorized the communication. A disclaimer notice must contain the full name of the individual, group, political committee, corporation, or labor organization that paid for the communication, along with any abbreviated name it uses to identify itself,” according to the FEC.
When asked about the possible violation, a spokeswoman for the FEC said she could not confirm any violation had taken place over the phone, however, she did confirm that if there was a violation it would be up to the FEC to provide a remedy.
“Anyone may file a complaint with the Commission if s/he believes that a violation of federal campaign finance law has occurred,” Press Officer for the FEC Judith Ingram said.
Grey Vick, of Grey Outdoor LLC., the company that owns the billboard responded to questions about the apparent missing information.
“We are aware and printing another sticker to add this information. I have been in touch with the election board," he said.
When asked what happened to the information, Vick said the information had been covered up because the individuals who paid for the sign were worried about people vandalizing their home or boycotting them.
A new sticker is being printed to include the name of the individual’s other ‘entities' he said.
WECT has attempted to contact the individuals responsible for the billboard but at this time have not been able to identify them, this article will be updated if/when they provide a comment.
