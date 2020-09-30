Trask Land Co. requests rezoning of 500 acres for more residential uses

“The proposed RMF-L district could potentially allow up to 966 units at 10 du/ac, while the R-5 district could allow allow up to 496 units at 8 du/ac. The 1,462 total potential units is an increase of 1,220 units more than the site can currently accommodate by-right. However, with the requested zoning change, the site will no longer be able to be developed with a variety of light industrial, manufacturing,and commercial uses,” according to county documents.