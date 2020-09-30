Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

“We expect the President to sign the bill shortly. However, it is possible that he will not be able to sign it until tomorrow, October 1,” said an Office of Management and Budget memorandum issued to agencies. “It is longstanding OMB practice to instruct agencies to operate in a normal manner (and not engage in shutdown activities) if we have a high level of confidence that the President will sign a new CR on the day following the expiration of a CR.”