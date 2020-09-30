A safer approach to Halloween is recommended this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Like most things in 2020, Halloween will look a bit different this year and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) published guidelines Friday to help people celebrate safely.
The NCDHHS recommends individuals, families, or even neighborhoods, put together a plan to minimize risk of COVID-19 transmission between themselves and others.
Guidelines outline possible activities according to three different risk categories—low, moderate, and high.
Low risk activities include virtual costume contests, pumpkin carving and Halloween scavenger-hunt-style trick-or-treating at home.
Individuals are encouraged to get more creative with moderate risk activities like using a “candy chute" to pass candy from the porch to trick-or-treaters standing six feet away, or lining up individually wrapped goodie bags at the end of the driveway for families to grab-and-go. The NCDHHS advises people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
High risk activities, like traditional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treats and indoor, crowded costume parties, are not recommended.
See the complete NCDHHS guidance below. Additional guidelines for fall-related events can be found here.
