Rep. Ted Davis is the republican nominee running for the District 20 seat in the NC House of Representatives

Rep. Davis has served four full terms in District 19 after being appointed in 2012 to fill the remainder of Rep. Danny McComas' term. Prior to last year, District 19 was entirely in New Hanover County. But when the General Assembly redrew district lines in 2019, lawmakers split District 19 to cover parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Rep. Davis decided to file in District 20 when Rep. Holly Grange, who previously held the seat, decided not to run for reelection to the state House.