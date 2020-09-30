Rep. Brenden Jones is the republican incumbent running for reelection in the District 46 seat in the NC House

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Brenden Jones is the republican incumbent running for a third full term serving District 46 in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He first won election in 2016 and was reelected in 2018 with 63 percent of the vote.
District 46 has changed slightly after lawmakers redrew district lines following the 2018 election. It now includes the eastern part of Robeson County and western Columbus County.
Rep. Jones is a small business owner, and currently is the Deputy Majority Leader in the state House. He is married with two daughters, and the family lives in Tabor City.
