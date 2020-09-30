One person injured in Chestnut Street shooting, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.
According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 2:10 p.m.
A 23-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries, and declined assistance from police and paramedics and left the scene with a family member, the spokeswoman said.
No other details were released.
Police are still investigating.
