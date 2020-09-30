One person injured in Chestnut Street shooting, Wilmington police say

By WECT Staff | September 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 3:04 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 2:10 p.m.

A 23-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries, and declined assistance from police and paramedics and left the scene with a family member, the spokeswoman said.

No other details were released.

Police are still investigating.

