Oak Island crews rescue person clinging to piling after falling off pier and into ocean

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews in Oak Island rescued a person who was clinging to a pier piling after falling into the ocean Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post by Oak Island Water Rescue, the individual was at the end of the Oak Island Pier and somehow ended up in the water around 8 a.m.
Multiple units responded, and OIWR launched a boat once they saw the victim “clinging to a pier piling in the surf under the pier.” The person’s precarious situation made for “some dicey boat driving," the post stated.
The officers in the boat eventually rescued the person and they were checked out by paramedics on the shore.
