First Alert Forecast: lots to love locally, possible trouble in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! A stormy Tuesday cold front has passed through the Cape Fear Region and your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday is wonderful. Expect decreasing rain chances, increasing sunshine, fresh northwesterly breezes, lowering humidity levels, and seasonable afternoon temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 70s. Sunset is a skosh before 7 p.m.
A clear, crisp, moonlit Wednesday night will be a fine way to launch into October. Your extended First Alert Forecast features many dry, seasonable, and comfortable periods. Rain chances will be very low with one exception: an ocean trough of low pressure has a chance to focus a higher coverage of showers onto the Cape Fear Region late Sunday or early Monday.
In the tropics: new storm formation remains very unlikely Wednesday but, by the end of the week, thunderstorms will have had a chance to converge in the western Caribbean Sea. Here and then, a zone low barometric pressure is likely and tropical storm formation is possible. Gamma is the next storm name. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
