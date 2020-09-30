The Domestic Violence Shelter and Services appoints new executive director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new executive director has been appointed to the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services (DVSS), the only domestic violence agency serving New Hanover County.
Lauren Daley, the former director of operations and development for the DVSS, will begin her new role as executive director Thursday, October 1.
Daley served as director of operations and development for DVSS for the past six years and holds a Master of Public Administration in nonprofit management from University of North Carolina Wilmington. She is currently vice president of Association of Fundraising Professionals.
“Lauren brings fundraising and agency expertise and a history of support for DVSS staff with her. We feel confident that she will provide a smooth transition and continue the agency’s mission in our community,” said DVSS board president Jennifer Presnell.
The executive director position was previously held by Mary Ann Lama, who dedicated 35 years to the organization since it was founded in 1986.
