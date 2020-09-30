David Sink is the democratic nominee running for the District 8 seat in the NC Senate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - David Sink is the democratic nominee running for the District 8 seat in the North Carolina Senate. The district includes all of Brunswick, Bladen and Pender counties, and a portion of northern New Hanover County. Sink ran in the same race in 2018, where he gathered 38 percent of the vote against incumbent Sen. Bill Rabon’s 58 percent. Libertarian Anthony Mascolo received three percent.
Sink is a retired educator and past president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College and Blue Ridge Community College. He lives in Brunswick County with one of his three grandchildren.
Messages left with Sen. Rabon’s campaign and legislative representatives to set up an interview were not returned. Mr. Mascolo did not return messages to set up an interview.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.