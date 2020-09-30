David Sink is the democratic nominee running for the District 8 seat in the NC Senate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - David Sink is the democratic nominee running for the District 8 seat in the North Carolina Senate. The district includes all of Brunswick, Bladen and Pender counties, and a portion of northern New Hanover County. Sink ran in the same race in 2018, where he gathered 38 percent of the vote against incumbent Sen. Bill Rabon’s 58 percent. Libertarian Anthony Mascolo received three percent.