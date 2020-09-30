Chief Justice of NC Supreme Court to visit Bladen County

Chief Justice Cherie Beasley (Source: Facebook)
By Frances Weller | September 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:05 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court will visit Bladen County.

The Honorable Cheri Beasley will be in Elizabethtown Sunday, Oct. 4 for the 113th annual homecoming celebrations at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Justice Beasley is the featured speaker.

Due to the pandemic, organizers say the event is a “drive-in” celebration.

The program begins at 10:00 a.m.

Justice Beasley is the first African-American woman to serve as chief justice of the state’s highest court.

