Chief Justice of NC Supreme Court to visit Bladen County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court will visit Bladen County.
The Honorable Cheri Beasley will be in Elizabethtown Sunday, Oct. 4 for the 113th annual homecoming celebrations at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Justice Beasley is the featured speaker.
Due to the pandemic, organizers say the event is a “drive-in” celebration.
The program begins at 10:00 a.m.
Justice Beasley is the first African-American woman to serve as chief justice of the state’s highest court.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.