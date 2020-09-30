Bar owners eager to open but have questions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Jordan has been waiting months to hear the news that he can start serving drinks at his bar, the Coat of Arms Lounge.
“Obviously, I’m appreciative of being able to open,” said Jordan. “But again, the reality...is it going to be feasible to open in the sense of accommodating the limited guests? And, how many guests is that based on the capacity laws?”
The Phase 3 order says that bars can serve outside at 30 percent outdoor occupancy.
There are seats outside the Coat of Arms, but Jordan isn’t sure how many people will be allowed.
There is confusion for bar owners that don’t have outdoor seating. Will they be able to build those areas? And, will cities and towns waive open container laws for those spaces?
While Jordan waits to hear the number of customers he can serve, he’s hard at work getting ready to get back to business.
“The place has been sitting empty for six months,” said Jordan. “It’s growing cobwebs just sitting still, you know, waiting. Again, it’s going to be thousands invested getting everything up and running and the safety precautions.”
One thing he knows is true...he can’t wait to reopen.
“Friday at five, I have no doubts we will be at full capacity within minutes,” said Jordan. “We’re very much looking forward to it. So, we’ll see how it goes.”
