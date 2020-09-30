NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Adam Ericson is the democratic nominee running for the District 20 seat in the NC House of Representatives. The district stretches from the northeastern portion of New Hanover County to the Myrtle Grove area, and includes Wrightsville Beach.
Ericson will face Rep. Ted Davis, who previously held the District 19 seat in the General Assembly but decided to run in District 20 after lawmakers split District 19 to cover areas in both New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Rep. Holly Grange, who previously held the District 20 seat, decided not to run for reelection.
Ericson is a high school teacher who is making his first run for elected office. He is married with two children, and his family lives in Wilmington.
