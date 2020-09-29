WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo begins Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop the WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo from taking place this year.
The Greater Wilmington Business Journal is holding the event online Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The event will host one on one meetings. seminars and roundtables as well as keynote speakers.
“I think the difficulty everybody has had is that you can call up the people you already know and have zoom meetings with people you already know but how do you meet new people in this environment?” Kaiser said. “So that’s why we really like this. It enables people in our community, and even outside of our community, to make new connections. And it’s difficult to do that these days when we aren’t having big in person events.”
Those interested in participating can find more information here.
“You fill out who you are, what you’re selling, what you’re interested in buying and what you want to network about and then it matches you up to people who are at the show,” Kaiser said. “And you have a 15 minute one on one meeting so you can meet new potential clients.”
This year’s keynote speakers will be nCino CEO Pierre Naudé and Senate candidates Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis.
Naudé will speak between 8 a.m.-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Cunningham and Tillis will speak between 8 a.m.-9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
You can watch the keynote addresses on both Wednesday and Thursday here at wect.com.
