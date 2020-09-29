WANTED: Columbus County deputies seek child rape suspect

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on child sex crimes.
Jeremy Thomas Ward, 36, is facing an outstanding warrant for statutory rape of a child for an incident that occurred in 2018.
Ward is six feet tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
His last known address was Red Store Road in Whiteville, however, he may be in the Hallsboro area now.
If you have information concerning Ward’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
