Suspect wanted in Georgia murder arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted for murder in Georgia was arrested in Wilmington on Monday, according to police.
Hakiem Sherif Williams, 24, was taken into custody at the Greentree Apartments by members of the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force.
Williams was wanted in connection to a murder at a motel in Gwinnett County on Sept 6.
According to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Williams was released from prison in July after serving over two years for possession of a firearm by a felon and interfering with electronic monitoring. He also has a prior conviction in 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
In 2016, Williams, who Wilmington police say was a validated gang member, was arrested in connection to a shooting in Houston Moore and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill along with other offenses.
The status of the 2016 case wasn’t immediately known.
