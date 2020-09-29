Partnership Advisory Group approves agreement with Novant, matter moves to NHRMC Trustees and County Commission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After nearly a year of work, the Partnership Advisory Group unanimously recommended the proposed asset purchase agreement with Novant Health.
The deal, which was the subject of a public hearing Monday, would transfer New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health, and bring UNC Medical School into the fold for a coastal region health system.
The group voted unanimously to approve the asset purchase agreement and send it on to the NHRMC Board of Trustees and the New Hanover County Commission, which will consider the agreement on Thursday Oct. 1 and Monday Oct. 5, respectively.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
