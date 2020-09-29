Mother arrested for making false report in child abduction case

“The Pender County Sheriff’s office would like to update further developments in the reported abduction of Jahari Chase Johnson. Jahari’s mother, Yasmen Jacobs 23 of Watha, NC, was served with a warrant for arrest Monday afternoon, charging her with one count of false report to Law Enforcement and one count of resist, obstruct, delay a public officer. Jacobs was released on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond, and she has a court date of October 29, 2020, in district court in Burgaw,” according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.