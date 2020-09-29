Mother arrested for making false report in child abduction case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A mother of a child who was reported as missing and abducted last week has been arrested for making a false report according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
Further, the sheriff’s office has dropped the outstanding warrant for the suspect in the abduction, Carlo Clibbons.
The child, Jahari Johnson was reported as abducted on Saturday.
“The Pender County Sheriff’s office would like to update further developments in the reported abduction of Jahari Chase Johnson. Jahari’s mother, Yasmen Jacobs 23 of Watha, NC, was served with a warrant for arrest Monday afternoon, charging her with one count of false report to Law Enforcement and one count of resist, obstruct, delay a public officer. Jacobs was released on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond, and she has a court date of October 29, 2020, in district court in Burgaw,” according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
No other information on the case is being released at this time.
