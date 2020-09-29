Military training to take place in Elizabethtown area

“The daytime activities (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are unobtrusive and the nighttime activities (6 p.m. to midnight) will also be unobtrusive but may consist of: helicopters flying over the area, Marines and Sailors on the ground at isolated areas, and blank gunfire. During the training events, local law enforcement may cordon training areas for a limited period of time to ensure that military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft do not interfere with civilian activities and vice-versa. Road closures will be kept to a minimum.”