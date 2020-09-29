Military training to take place in Elizabethtown area

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct a training exercise in the Elizabethtown area through Oct. 15.
Training also will take place in Kenansville and Rose Hill as well as two sites in Virginia (South Boston and Chase City.)
“This training will most likely be unnoticed by the majority of the population,” a U.S. Marine Corps news release states. "The public can expect to possibly see or hear the following: military aircraft overflying the area, a limited number of military vehicles in the area, and role players (Marines) in Middle Eastern attire at selected sites.
“The daytime activities (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are unobtrusive and the nighttime activities (6 p.m. to midnight) will also be unobtrusive but may consist of: helicopters flying over the area, Marines and Sailors on the ground at isolated areas, and blank gunfire. During the training events, local law enforcement may cordon training areas for a limited period of time to ensure that military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft do not interfere with civilian activities and vice-versa. Road closures will be kept to a minimum.”
