Milestone mark: NHCS celebrates one million meals served by staff during pandemic

“Expanded meal service started on March 16, 2020, with the emergency school closing and is currently serving thousands of meals daily to New Hanover County students at 44 different school locations and more than 20 neighborhood sites,” the school system said in a news release. “By partnering with volunteer organizations, NHCS has been able to introduce pre-ordering and bus delivery to 48 different neighborhoods to extend their reach in the community. YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and Nourish NC will be in attendance.”