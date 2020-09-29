Milestone mark: NHCS celebrates one million meals served by staff during pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools leaders honored its child nutrition staff and bus drivers Tuesday at Pine Valley Elementary School for reaching a big milestone.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close in March, the New Hanover County Schools Child Nutrition Department and Transportation Department have served more than one million meals.
“Expanded meal service started on March 16, 2020, with the emergency school closing and is currently serving thousands of meals daily to New Hanover County students at 44 different school locations and more than 20 neighborhood sites,” the school system said in a news release. “By partnering with volunteer organizations, NHCS has been able to introduce pre-ordering and bus delivery to 48 different neighborhoods to extend their reach in the community. YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and Nourish NC will be in attendance.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.