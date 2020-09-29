First Alert Forecast: stormy to comfy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your WECT Weather App, set to your location, can help you stay alert with storm bulletins and interactive radar this Tuesday. A strong cold front is approaching and funneling tropical moisture into the Cape Fear Region. Expect numerous clouds with scattered clusters of showers and heavy storms. Spotty poor-drainage flooding and a stray severe storm are also possibilities. Baseline winds ought to be southerly between 5 and 15 mph but, of course, much higher gusts may occur amid any stronger storm cells. Also expect high humidity and temperatures cresting in the upper 70s and lower 80s.