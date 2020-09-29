First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring storms Tuesday evening, low humidity and sunshine return Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your WECT Weather App, set to your location, can help you stay alert with storm bulletins and interactive radar this Tuesday. A strong cold front is approaching and funneling tropical moisture into the Cape Fear Region. A silver lining to the stormy short term will be a refreshing change midweek with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
Expect numerous clouds with scattered clusters of showers and heavy storms Tuesday evening. Spotty poor-drainage flooding and a stray severe storm are also possibilities. Baseline winds ought to be southerly between 5 and 15 mph but, of course, much higher gusts may occur amid any stronger storm cells. Also expect high humidity and temperatures cresting in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
On Wednesday, this cold front will likely pass through the Cape Fear Region, meaning a period of noticeably lower temperatures, refreshing humidity levels, and minuscule rain chances remains on-track for the beginning of October.
In the tropics, new storm formation is unlikely through midweek. A tropical wave of low pressure has a chance to develop over the very warm waters of the western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. Gamma is the next storm name.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
