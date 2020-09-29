COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help purchasing scholastic magazines for science studies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Malpass Corner Elementary have scholastic resources for reading and social studies but not for science.
That’s according to Brittany Murillo, a 5th grade teacher at the school. That’s why she’d like to purchase scholastic magazines for science and is asking for help through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“These resources will give our digital and in-class students the opportunity to engage in science activities,” Murillo says on the Donors Choose website. “We will be able to use the digital components to our students that have chosen online learning during our Plan B schedule. Our students that come to school twice a week, will be able to use the physical copies. The articles in these magazines catch the attention of each of our 5th Graders,” she says.
The total cost for the project is $434.04. Ms. Murillo still needs $324. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the scholastic magazines and have them delivered to the school.
If you would like to help fund Ms. Murillo’s school project, click here.
