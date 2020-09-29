CFCC receives grant from the U.S. Department of Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College recently received $327,247 from the U.S. Department of Education through the Governor’s Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund to help students pursue workforce training programs.
The GEER Fund grants provide emergency assistance to local educational agencies or education-related entities and institutions of higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund provides financial assistance in the form of scholarships to community college students pursuing workforce training programs that will qualify them for high demand careers.
“The scholarship opportunities this critical funding provides will help our students obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development John Downing.
To be eligible, students must be residents of North Carolina and must be enrolled in a workforce training program that leads to a state or industry-recognized credential (96 hours or more) in one of the following ten pathways:
Automotive, Aircraft maintenance, Construction, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Information Technology, Transportation and Fire and Rescue services.
“This is an incredible opportunity for students to obtain job training that will help them excel in a rewarding career – locally,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.
Scholarship funds will be awarded based on student and industry demand and can be applied to the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, tests, transportation, childcare or other attendance-related needs between August 24, 2020 and September 30, 2022.
