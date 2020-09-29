Body of second missing boater found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have recovered the body of a second missing boater in Georgetown County, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 33-year-old Kinsley Johnson was found in the Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina.
The body of the other boater, 35-year-old Marquis Mickel, was found on Monday in the same location.
Mickel and Johnson, who were cousins, were last seen Saturday aboard a jon boat near the Sampit River, according to officials.
Family members said the pair planned on going fishing for several hours, but they never returned.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has requested autopsies for both men at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for Mickel and Johnson, including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Midway Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.