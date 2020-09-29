Alert neighbor warns homeowner of break-in, Bladen County deputies say

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is crediting an alert neighbor for warning a homeowner about a break-in that was in progress Monday afternoon.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a homeowner on Highway 87 near Dublin about a possible break-in at his residence after a neighbor alerted him that someone was in the home.
The victim said the suspect, who was driving a silver Kia Soul, took off after he arrived at the home. After a brief chase, the victim lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived at the home and were able to ascertain who they believed the suspect to be after gathering evidence at the scene.
Detectives went to the suspect’s home in the 1500 block of Please Grove Church Road in Bladenboro where he confessed to stealing two Stihl chainsaws and a suitcase. Those items were recovered at the suspect’s residence.
Thomas Jason Swann, 41, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.
He was given a $15,000 bond.
“It is very important to be observant of what is going on in your neighborhood”, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “Please don’t hesitate to contact the 911 Center if you observe suspicious activity in your area. Our success depends on the assistance of the public in solving crimes”.
