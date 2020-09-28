WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Warren Kennedy is the republican candidate running for the District 18 seat in the NC House of Representatives. He will oppose Rep. Deb Butler.
The General Assembly redrew legislative maps following the 2018 election. District 18 now represents the northern part of New Hanover County.
Kennedy retired after 32 years in law enforcement, including 30 years with the Wilmington Police Department. He works as an instructor for Cape Fear Community College and James Sprunt Community College, and as a special investigator for the ATF.
He is married with two adult children and four grandchildren, and he lives in New Hanover County.
