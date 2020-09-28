Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris visits Raleigh, discusses voting with Black North Carolinians

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Kamala Harris is urging voters not to be discouraged by Republican efforts to fill a Supreme Court seat before the election.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee says people cannot let “the infection” that President Donald Trump has brought to his office and Congress spread to the court.
She delivered her Monday remarks at Shaw University, a historically Black university in swing-state North Carolina.
They were her most expansive remarks yet on the fight to fill the court seat opened by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
Harris serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will vet the nominee.
While in Raleigh, Harris participated in a “Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk” roundtable to hear from Black North Carolinians and to highlight the importance of voting and making a change.
Her visit came the day before the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence will have their first debate on Oct. 7.
North Carolina is considered to be a battleground state in November’s election. Voters chose both Donald Trump and Barack Obama for president in previous elections.
President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Biden both visited Charlotte last week.
Harris, a U.S. senator and former attorney general for California, last visited the state when she was running in the presidential primary.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Harris gave two speeches in Durham in August 2019 - at a Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People event and at St. Joseph AME Church.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.