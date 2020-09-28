Tom Simmons is democratic nominee running in the NC House District 17 race

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tom Simmons is the democratic nominee running for the District 17 seat in the NC House of Representatives. Lawmakers redrew district lines following the 2018 elections, and District 17 now stretches from the southern-most beaches of Brunswick County inland to include the Leland area.
Simmons will oppose Rep. Frank Iler for the office. Simmons received 36 percent of the vote when he ran against Rep. Iler for the seat in 2018.
Simmons earned a doctorate in education and worked at several levels in Brunswick County Schools including teacher, assistant principal and principal.
He lives in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.