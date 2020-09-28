Shallotte Police looking for several suspects in separate cases

Shallotte PD (Source: Shallotte PD)
By WECT Staff | September 28, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 10:06 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three different suspects in separate incidents Monday morning. All of the incidents were larcenies, according to the police department.

The first suspect is a white female and is wanted for multiple larcenies, according to the Shallotte Police Department. The first happened at Tractor Supply Company and the second was at a Walgreens.

The next suspect is a black male and is wanted for a larceny that took place at Walmart on September 16, however, the theft was only reported to police this past weekend.

The final suspect is wanted for a larceny from Walmart as well that took place last Friday afternoon.

