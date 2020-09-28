Sen. Harper Peterson is running for reelection as the democratic candidate for NC Senate in District 9

By Jon Evans | September 28, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 11:56 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sen. Harper Peterson is running for re-election in the North Carolina Senate District 9, which represents most of New Hanover County in the General Assembly. Peterson, a democrat, won the seat in 2018 by defeating then-incumbent republican Michael Lee by 231 votes. Lee is Peterson’s opponent again in 2020.

Peterson owns a restaurant and other small businesses. He served as a member of Wilmington City Council from 1995-99, then served one term as Mayor from 2001-2003.

Peterson is married and has five children and one grandchild.

