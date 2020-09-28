Rep. Frank Iler is running for reelection to the District 17 seat in the NC House of Representatives

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Frank Iler is the republican incumbent running for reelection to a sixth full term in the NC House of Representatives District 17 seat. Lawmakers redrew district lines following the 2018 elections, and District 17 now stretches from the southern-most beaches of Brunswick County inland to include the Leland area.
Rep. Iler was appointed in 2009 to serve the remainder of then-Rep. Bonner Stiller’s District 17 term. He won elections in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. This will be the second consecutive election where Rep. Iler will face democratic opponent Tom Simmons. In 2018, Rep. Iler received 63 percent of the vote to win reelection.
Rep. Iler is a retired business owner and lives in the Calabash area.
