Rep. Frank Iler is running for reelection to the District 17 seat in the NC House of Representatives

Rep. Iler was appointed in 2009 to serve the remainder of then-Rep. Bonner Stiller’s District 17 term. He won elections in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. This will be the second consecutive election where Rep. Iler will face democratic opponent Tom Simmons. In 2018, Rep. Iler received 63 percent of the vote to win reelection.