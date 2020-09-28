Rep. Deb Butler is running for reelection as the democratic candidate in the NC House District 18 race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Deb Butler is running for reelection as the democratic candidate for the District 18 seat in the NC House of Representatives. Rep. Butler was appointed to the NC House in 2017, to serve the remainder of Rep. Susi Hamilton’s term in District 18. She was elected to her first full term in 2018 after winning 62 percent of the vote.
The General Assembly redrew legislative maps following the 2018 election. District 18 now represents the northern part of New Hanover County. When Rep. Butler was elected in 2018, the district was split to cover parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
Rep. Butler is an attorney and lives in Wilmington.
